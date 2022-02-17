Short Interest in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Expands By 64.1%

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,090,000 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the January 15th total of 6,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,569,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 381,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 41.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 76,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,090,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after purchasing an additional 303,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 30.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYG shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

