Short Interest in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Expands By 64.1%

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,090,000 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the January 15th total of 6,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $3.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,569,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 381,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 41.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 76,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,090,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after purchasing an additional 303,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 30.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.
