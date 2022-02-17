Short Interest in Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Increases By 65.1%

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,900 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the January 15th total of 145,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 799.7 days.

FLUIF stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. Fluidra has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluidra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

