Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,408 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $391.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.42 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.12.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

