Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 259,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $105,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $320.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.41. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.57.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

