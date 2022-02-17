Invesco Ltd. Sells 213,992 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,873,312 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 213,992 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $99,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 7.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,193 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $29.55 on Thursday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $57.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

