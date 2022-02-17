Invesco Ltd. Has $107.08 Million Stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,337,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 266,647 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $107,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in JinkoSolar by 25.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth about $237,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth about $258,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

