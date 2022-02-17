Invesco Ltd. Has $110.75 Million Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,464,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 109,775 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Itron were worth $110,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Itron by 5.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Itron by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at $747,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $57.56 on Thursday. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 959.49 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average is $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

