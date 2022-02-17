Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $89,000 Position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 24.6% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 507,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,949,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 28.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 1.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 3 alerts:

Shares of SVFC opened at $9.88 on Thursday. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC).

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.