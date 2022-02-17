Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $89,000 Position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 24.6% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 507,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,949,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 28.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 1.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SVFC opened at $9.88 on Thursday. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93.
SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.
