Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 61,765 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth about $899,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,178,000 after purchasing an additional 34,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHH opened at $147.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.28. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.89%.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.43.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

