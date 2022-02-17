865 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 865 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,757,000 after acquiring an additional 417,168 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after purchasing an additional 369,762 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,401,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,590,000 after purchasing an additional 187,519 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ SBAC opened at $303.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.37. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.53 and a beta of 0.31.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.14.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
