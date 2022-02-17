Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,204,000 after purchasing an additional 574,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,673,000 after purchasing an additional 182,664 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Sysco by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,968,000 after acquiring an additional 837,553 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

SYY stock opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average is $77.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,973 shares of company stock worth $1,244,422. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.