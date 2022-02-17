Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 120,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 96.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter.

EWT opened at $66.23 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.67.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

