Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

CWST stock opened at $74.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.02 and a 1 year high of $89.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.05.

In related news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.