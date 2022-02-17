Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Saia by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Saia by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 1,380.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.
In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SAIA stock opened at $274.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.04. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.02 and a 12 month high of $365.50.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
