Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Jamie Levy Purchases 46,000 Shares

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Jamie Levy purchased 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,057,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,489,536.

Jamie Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 31st, Jamie Levy purchased 20,000 shares of Generation Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Jamie Levy purchased 25,500 shares of Generation Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,735.00.

GENM stock opened at C$0.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of C$157.27 million and a P/E ratio of -8.40. Generation Mining Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.57 and a 12-month high of C$1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.80.

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. It primarily holds 80.7% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

