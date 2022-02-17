SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells filters and filtration equipment. The company operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. Automatic Control Equipment segment manufactures and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves and actuators. Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. SMC Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

SMCAY stock opened at $30.08 on Thursday. SMC has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.86.

