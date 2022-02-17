TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target increased by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of TC Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$67.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of TC Energy to a hold rating and set a C$68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$68.08.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$66.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.07. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$53.20 and a twelve month high of C$68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.23 billion and a PE ratio of 35.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.95%.

In other news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$120,394.44. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,828 shares of company stock worth $576,674.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

