First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Set at C$39.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$50.00 price target (up previously from C$45.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$35.84.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$34.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.22. The stock has a market cap of C$24.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.77. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.89.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

