Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Price Target Lowered to 190.00 at Berenberg Bank

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from 220.00 to 190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VWDRY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Erste Group downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

VWDRY opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.