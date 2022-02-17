Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 141,630 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 86.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141,630 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,517,000 after purchasing an additional 793,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $126,186,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $97,867,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,701,000 after purchasing an additional 316,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $310.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.26 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

