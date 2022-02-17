Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 28,441 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,469,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,441 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $81,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 31.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSE:MCY opened at $53.43 on Thursday. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.36.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.72). Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.635 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

