Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 36,026 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664,134 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $84,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,076 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in BHP Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 6,188.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,530 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,844,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd grew its stake in BHP Group by 71.5% in the third quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 30,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares during the period. 5.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BBL stock opened at $64.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.19. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.