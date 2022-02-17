IAA (NYSE:IAA) Price Target Cut to $50.00

IAA (NYSE:IAA) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for IAA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

IAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut IAA from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barrington Research lowered IAA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IAA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of IAA stock opened at $35.96 on Monday. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.71 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 405,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.