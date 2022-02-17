Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get Victory Capital alerts:

VCTR has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.10%.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $106,631,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Demartini purchased 13,500 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.30 per share, for a total transaction of $476,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028 over the last 90 days. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 48,137 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.