Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vasta Platform from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. Vasta Platform has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $15.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTA. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 3,386,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,048 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 932,073 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the second quarter valued at $3,644,000. Ronit Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,272,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 349,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 237,011 shares during the last quarter. 18.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

