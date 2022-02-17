Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vasta Platform from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.55.
Shares of NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. Vasta Platform has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $15.48.
About Vasta Platform
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
