ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $70.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZI. Mizuho upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.55.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 937.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 430,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $32,095,953.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 485,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $37,655,022.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,896,350 shares of company stock valued at $566,043,747. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TA Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,343,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718,367 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,300,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,309 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,581,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,466,000 after acquiring an additional 998,883 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

