4,600 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alcoa by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,746,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,799,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,540,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter.

AA opened at $77.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

In other news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,783 shares of company stock worth $18,090,292 over the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

