Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $253,000 Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 55,479 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after buying an additional 186,286 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 124,582 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 33,813 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 83,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period.

COLL opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $770.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59.

Several brokerages have commented on COLL. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

