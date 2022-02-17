GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 30,924 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,924 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Radian Group in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

RDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

In other Radian Group news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

