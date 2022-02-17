Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 27,823 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,823 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,026 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,255 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,429,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,315 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,145,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $83,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of DELL opened at $60.29 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average of $78.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.