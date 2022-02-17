Invesco Ltd. Purchases 209,077 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,077 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $94,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 758.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $68.37 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.15.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

