Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $2.61 Million in Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 114,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $856,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79. Sight Sciences Inc has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $42.57.
Sight Sciences Company Profile
Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
