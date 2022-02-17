Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $2.61 Million in Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 114,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $856,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 214,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,807,174.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jesse Selnick purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $184,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 311,060 shares of company stock worth $6,621,232.

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79. Sight Sciences Inc has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

