Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $2.49 Million Position in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,519,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,688,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,880,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,689,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,904,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTVI opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79. FinTech Acquisition Corp VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

