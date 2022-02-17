Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $170.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Loop Capital from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.46.

Arista Networks stock opened at $132.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.31. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $12,511,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $113,993.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,694 shares of company stock valued at $96,104,897 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Arista Networks by 412.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,008,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,214 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 343.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 174,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,043,000 after buying an additional 121,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,432,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,648,000 after buying an additional 1,885,822 shares during the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

