Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187,091 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBS. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Webster Financial by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Webster Financial stock opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.86. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

