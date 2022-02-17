Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,954,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,858,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth $32,987,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16. CS Disco Inc has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $69.41.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $1,067,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,819 shares of company stock worth $3,398,898 over the last three months.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

