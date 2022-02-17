Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Catcha Investment worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHAA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catcha Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Catcha Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Catcha Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Catcha Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catcha Investment by 1,512.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 196,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHAA opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. Catcha Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter.

Catcha Investment Profile

Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

