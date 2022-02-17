Analysts Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Earnings of -$2.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will post earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.18). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($3.62) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($12.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.84) to ($11.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($6.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.51) to ($2.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHVN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.55.

BHVN stock opened at $142.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.84 and its 200-day moving average is $127.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51.

In other news, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elyse Stock sold 21,919 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $2,312,235.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,734 shares of company stock worth $11,502,028 over the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

