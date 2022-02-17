America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Holdings Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 82,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

CRMT opened at $100.71 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.13. The stock has a market cap of $655.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.20). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.