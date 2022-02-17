Profund Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGI. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 26,404 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 26,875 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 490,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 249,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

AGI stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.39.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

