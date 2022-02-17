Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,600%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $17.88 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -85.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.