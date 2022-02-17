StockNews.com Upgrades AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APPF. Stephens raised shares of AppFolio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.50.

Get AppFolio alerts:

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $119.08 on Wednesday. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $106.88 and a fifty-two week high of $177.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,984.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.02.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $42,833.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.