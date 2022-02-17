Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of ADPT opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $64.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

