Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Badger Meter by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMI opened at $104.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.48. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.55 and a twelve month high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

BMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

