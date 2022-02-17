HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 38.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.4% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.8% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

NYSE HCA opened at $251.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.96 and a 200-day moving average of $246.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.13 and a 1-year high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

