HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,753 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $239.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.85 and a 1 year high of $257.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.28.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVB. Truist Financial increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.06.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

