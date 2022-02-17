HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 14,084 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,084 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Western Union by 83.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Western Union by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Western Union by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

Western Union stock opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

Western Union declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

