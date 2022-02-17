VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.25

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 269798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$41.22 million and a P/E ratio of -9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.54.
VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile (CVE:VPT)
See Also
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.