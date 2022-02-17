Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading Down 4%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.04 and last traded at $66.04. Approximately 11,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 543,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLGT. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $60,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $51,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

