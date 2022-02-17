Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s stock price rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.74 and last traded at $23.47. Approximately 570,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 21,931,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.
PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.31.
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25.
About Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)
Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.
